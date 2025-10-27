Bayer’s SPECTRUM Study: Real-World Insights into Aflibercept 8 mg for Eye Conditions

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting an observational study titled ‘The SPECTRUM Study’ to evaluate the effectiveness of Aflibercept 8 mg in treating visual impairment due to neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macula edema (DME). The study aims to gather real-world data on the drug’s performance, focusing on changes in vision test scores over 12 months, which is crucial for understanding its practical benefits for patients with these conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves Aflibercept 8 mg, an injectable drug designed to block a protein that causes abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the eye. This treatment is intended to improve vision in patients with nAMD and DME.

Study Design: This is a prospective, observational cohort study. It will collect data from patients already prescribed Aflibercept 8 mg by their doctors, without any additional interventions or tests required as part of the study.

Study Timeline: The study began recruiting in October 2023, with data collection set to start in February 2024 and continue until September 2027. These dates are significant as they mark the phases of data collection and analysis, which will inform the drug’s real-world efficacy.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence Bayer’s stock performance by demonstrating the practical effectiveness of Aflibercept 8 mg, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the drug is already submitted for approval based on previous studies, real-world data could further solidify its market position against competitors in the ophthalmology sector.

Closing Sentence: The SPECTRUM study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

