Bayer’s Phase I Study on Advanced Cancer Treatment Shows Promise

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is currently conducting a Phase I clinical study titled Phase 1 Study of a SOS1 Inhibitor, BAY 3498264, in Combination in Participants With Advanced KRASG12C-mutated Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety and optimal dosage of a new drug, BAY3498264, when combined with sotorasib, in treating advanced solid cancers with KRASG12C mutations. This study is significant as it explores potential enhancements to existing cancer treatments.

The intervention involves the use of BAY3498264, an oral drug under development that inhibits the SOS1 protein, potentially enhancing the efficacy of sotorasib, a drug already approved for targeting KRASG12C mutations in cancer cells.

The study is designed as an interventional, non-randomized, sequential model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the safety and maximum tolerable dose of BAY3498264 in combination with sotorasib.

The study began on October 15, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This clinical update could positively influence Bayer’s stock performance and investor sentiment by showcasing the company’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the competitive oncology market, where advancements in targeted therapies are highly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

