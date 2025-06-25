Bayer’s Observational Study on Darolutamide: A Safety Check in Real-world Conditions

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)), Bayer Ag (UK) ((GB:0P6S)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG has launched an observational study titled ‘Drug Use Investigation of Darolutamide in Addition to Standard Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) and Docetaxel in Patients With Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC).’ The study aims to assess the safety of darolutamide, in combination with ADT and docetaxel, specifically in Japanese men with mHSPC, under real-world conditions.

The intervention involves darolutamide, which blocks testosterone signals to slow cancer growth, combined with ADT and docetaxel, a chemotherapy drug. This combination is already approved for mHSPC treatment, but further safety data is needed.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Data is collected from regular health visits without additional tests or visits specifically for the study.

Key dates include the study’s start on October 9, 2023, with data collection running from August 2023 to July 2026. The last update was submitted on June 24, 2025.

The study’s findings could influence Bayer’s stock performance by providing insights into darolutamide’s safety, potentially affecting investor sentiment. Competitors in the prostate cancer treatment market will also be monitoring these results closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

