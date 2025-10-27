Bayer’s OASIS STAR Study: Insights into Menopause Treatment Patterns

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting an observational study titled ‘OASIS PoST-Trial PAtient Registry (OASIS STAR)’ to explore the burden of vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and treatment patterns in menopausal women before and after participating in OASIS studies. The study aims to gather real-world data on prescription trends and healthcare resource utilization, providing insights into the impact of elizanetant, a drug for VMS, on these patterns.

Intervention/Treatment: This study does not involve any new treatment interventions. Instead, it focuses on collecting data from participants who were previously treated with elizanetant or a placebo in the OASIS trials, to understand their treatment patterns over time.

Study Design: The study is observational with a cohort model, conducted prospectively. It involves two parts: an online survey and analysis of anonymized medical records, to track treatment patterns before and after the OASIS studies.

Study Timeline: The study began in April 2025, with data collection for Part A scheduled between March and June 2025, and for Part B between April and May 2025. The last update was submitted in October 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

Market Implications: This study could influence Bayer’s stock performance by providing valuable data on elizanetant’s real-world effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the pharmaceutical industry closely monitors menopause treatment advancements, this study’s findings may also impact competitor strategies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

