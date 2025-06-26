Bayer’s Innovative Gene Therapy Study for Parkinson’s Disease: A Potential Game-Changer

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)), Bayer Ag (UK) ((GB:0P6S)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG and AskBio Inc are conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Sham Surgery-controlled Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Intraputaminal AAV2-GDNF in the Treatment of Adults With Moderate Stage Parkinson’s Disease. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of AAV2-GDNF gene therapy in treating moderate Parkinson’s Disease, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AAV2-GDNF, a gene therapy delivered via bilateral image-guided infusion into the putamen, compared against a control surgery involving partial burr/twist holes without dural penetration. This intervention targets the underlying mechanisms of Parkinson’s Disease to improve patient outcomes.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide new insights into Parkinson’s Disease management.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 11, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on June 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Bayer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position Bayer as a leader in innovative Parkinson’s Disease treatments. This development is crucial given the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, where advancements in gene therapy are highly anticipated.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

