Bayer’s FINE-REAL Study: Real-World Insights on Finerenone Use

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting a study titled FINE-REAL: A Non-interventional Study Providing Insights Into the Use of Finerenone in a Routine Clinical Setting. The study aims to gather real-world data on the use of Finerenone, a drug prescribed for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). The significance of this study lies in understanding treatment patterns and outcomes in routine medical care, providing valuable insights for healthcare providers and patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on Finerenone, marketed as Kerendia, which is a drug that blocks mineralocorticoid receptors to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression in CKD and T2D patients. It is already approved for prescription, and the study seeks to evaluate its real-world application.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. Participants are individuals newly prescribed Finerenone as part of their routine treatment. The study will collect data on clinical characteristics, treatment duration, dosing, and adverse events, including hyperkalemia, to assess the drug’s impact.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 1, 2022, with an estimated primary completion date in September 2027. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: This study could influence Bayer’s stock performance by providing evidence of Finerenone’s effectiveness in real-world settings, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the drug is already approved, positive results could enhance its market position against competitors in the CKD and T2D treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

