Bayer’s Aficamten Study: A New Hope for Japanese oHCM Patients

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Open Label, Single Arm Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Aficamten in Adult Japanese Patients With Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of aficamten in treating Japanese patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a condition characterized by thickened heart muscles that impede blood flow.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests aficamten, also known as BAY3723113, an oral drug designed to reduce cardiac myosin activity, thereby preventing muscle thickening and improving heart function in patients with symptomatic oHCM.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group, open-label model with no masking. It primarily focuses on treatment, with participants receiving varying doses of aficamten based on echocardiography assessments.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 10, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

Market Implications: The successful outcome of this study could positively influence Bayer’s stock performance by expanding its cardiovascular treatment portfolio. It may also impact investor sentiment positively, given the limited treatment options for oHCM. Competitors in the cardiovascular drug market will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

