Bayan Mining Strengthens Position with Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMM) ) just unveiled an update.

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd has announced its quarterly activities report for September 2025, highlighting significant progress in its Desert Star Projects in California. The company has filed staking applications for 117 lode claims in a promising rare earth elements corridor and identified four high-priority REE target zones. Initial sampling has shown outstanding REE grades, and the company has appointed Dr. Steve Feldgus as a strategic advisor for its US-based projects. Bayan has also completed capital raises to fund ongoing exploration and initiated downstream evaluation to secure the U.S. supply chain, positioning itself strongly in the rare earths market.

More about Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) and other mineral resources. The company is strategically positioned with projects in California’s Mojave Desert, near significant mining operations such as the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine.

Average Trading Volume: 2,494,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.26M

