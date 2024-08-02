BaWang International Plans Key Financial Review

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (HK:1338) has released an update.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited is set to hold a board meeting on August 29, 2024, to review the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. The upcoming board meeting will involve executive and non-executive directors and is an important event for shareholders looking for insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns.

