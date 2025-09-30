BAWAG Group Maintains Stability with Treasury Share Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from BAWAG Group AG ( (DE:0B2) ).

BAWAG Group AG, a financial institution listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced the cancellation of 1,600,000 treasury shares, effective from September 16, 2025. This adjustment leaves the total number of voting rights and share capital unchanged at 77,000,000, maintaining the status quo for stakeholders and reflecting stability in the company’s capital structure.

Average Trading Volume: 134,482

Current Market Cap: €8.57B

