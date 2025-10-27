BAWAG Group AG Announces Manager’s Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BAWAG Group AG ( (DE:0B2) ) just unveiled an update.

BAWAG Group AG announced a manager’s transaction involving the purchase of shares by CETS GmbH, a closely associated person to Enver Sirucic, a member of the Management Board. The transaction, which took place on October 22, 2025, involved the purchase of 2,000 shares at an aggregated price of 105.75 EUR per share on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects internal confidence in the company’s market position and could have implications for investor perception and stock performance.

BAWAG Group AG is a financial services company based in Vienna, Austria. It primarily operates in the banking sector, offering a range of financial products and services, including retail and corporate banking. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 43.36%

Average Trading Volume: 147,736

Current Market Cap: €8.37B

