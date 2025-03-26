Bausch + Lomb to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

An update from Bausch + Lomb Corporation ( (BLCO) ) is now available.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced it will release its first-quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update, which could offer insights into its operational performance and strategic direction. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to gauge the company’s financial health and market positioning.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a leading global eye health company dedicated to enhancing and protecting vision across all life stages. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products, including contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and ophthalmic surgical devices. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb operates in about 100 countries with a significant global footprint in research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization, employing around 13,500 people. The company is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

