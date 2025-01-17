Bausch Health’s XIFAXAN Selected for Medicare Price Negotiation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Bausch Health Companies ( (TSE:BHC) ).

Bausch Health has announced that its medicine XIFAXAN has been chosen by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Medicare Negotiation Program under the Inflation Reduction Act. This selection, with pricing to take effect in 2027, highlights the drug’s significant impact and recognition, as it has been highly recommended by major liver disease associations for its effectiveness. Bausch Health aims to engage constructively in negotiations to ensure patient access to essential medications, while also promoting innovation in healthcare.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., along with its gastrointestinal business unit Salix Pharmaceuticals, operates in the healthcare industry with a focus on gastrointestinal products. A notable product from the company is XIFAXAN, which is used for treating hepatic encephalopathy and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea in adults.

