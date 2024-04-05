Bausch Health Defends XIFAXAN® Patent

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) has released an update.

Bausch Health Companies, along with Salix Pharmaceuticals, has initiated a patent lawsuit against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, seeking to protect its gastrointestinal drug, XIFAXAN®. The lawsuit was filed in response to Amneal’s attempt to market a generic version of the drug, challenging the enforceability and validity of Bausch Health’s patents. Bausch Health has successfully defended its XIFAXAN® intellectual property in the past, settling previous challenges with several other pharmaceutical companies.

