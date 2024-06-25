Bauhaus International Reports Profit Decline

Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:0483) has released an update.

Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. reported a decrease in annual turnover by 1.8% to HK$193.0 million and a significant drop in net profit to HK$1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to HK$46.0 million in the previous year. Gross profit also fell by 4.5% with the gross margin slightly declining. Notably, the company’s online sales plunged by nearly 29%, contributing to the overall downturn.

