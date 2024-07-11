Baudroie Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Quarter

baudroie,inc. (JP:4413) has released an update.

Baudroie Inc. has reported a strong start to the fiscal year with a 39.6% increase in revenue and a significant rise in profits, with profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the parent both up by 66.7%. The company’s financial position has also strengthened, with total assets and total equity both showing notable increases. Despite this positive performance, the company has not announced any revisions to its earnings forecast or dividend policy.

