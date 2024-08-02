Battery X Metals Welcomes New CFO

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. has announced Dallas Pretty as the new CFO and Corporate Secretary, bringing over two decades of financial and management expertise to the company. While acknowledging the contributions of the outgoing CFO Matthew Markin, who will remain on the board, the company looks forward to Pretty’s role in advancing strategic initiatives. The firm is at the forefront of North America’s clean energy transition, focusing on EV battery longevity, metal recovery, and critical metal resource exploration.

