Battery X Metals Launches AI-Powered Exploration in Nevada

Battery X Metals has announced a strategic joint venture with TerraDX Discoveries and MineMind Metals to utilize AI-driven exploration technologies for critical battery metals in Nevada, USA. This initiative aligns with Battery X Metals’ 360° strategy and positions the company at the forefront of AI-driven resource discovery, leveraging Nevada’s rich geology to enhance U.S. battery metal independence. The partnership aims to accelerate the discovery of lithium, cobalt, graphite, and other metals, supporting the clean energy transition.

Battery X Metals Inc. is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company focusing on the battery metals sector. The company is engaged in exploring battery metal properties, developing recovery technologies for battery-grade materials, and creating software and hardware for extending the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries.

