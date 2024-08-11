Battery Age Minerals Uncovers Extensive Lithium Potential

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has reported a positive start to their 2024 summer drilling program at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project, uncovering wide zones of spodumene-bearing pegmatites, indicating a promising scale of the mineralized system. With multiple intercepts over 20 meters down-hole, the company is expediting assay results to better evaluate the extent of the mineralization. The discovery at Falcon Lake, open in all directions, could potentially lead to significant lithium resources, essential for the battery industry.

