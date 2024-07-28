Battery Age Minerals Prepares for Austrian Drilling

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has successfully verified extensive historical data from the 1970s to late 1980s for the Bleiberg Zinc-Lead-Germanium Mine in Austria, setting the stage for a planned drilling campaign targeting strategic minerals Germanium and Gallium. The company’s recent in-country engagement, including meetings with local stakeholders and mayors, has fostered positive support for the upcoming exploration activities. With digitized and validated historical records, Battery Age is well-prepared to commence their highly prospective groundwork program.

