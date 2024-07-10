BATM’s Edgility Earns AWS Qualified Partner Status

BATM Advanced Communications (GB:BVC) has released an update.

BATM Advanced Communications’ platform, Edgility, has achieved Amazon Web Services Qualified Software Partner status for AWS IoT Greengrass, enabling robust zero-touch deployment of on-premise devices and management at scale. This significant development opens new sales avenues for BATM through the APN Customer Engagements program and represents a strong endorsement of Edgility’s security and operational excellence. CEO Moti Nagar anticipates leveraging this partnership to drive sales growth and explore future opportunities with AWS.

