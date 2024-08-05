Bathurst Resources Addresses ASX Compliance Query

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd (BRL) clarifies in a compliance query that the ‘consolidated cash’ figure in its 2024 First Half Results Presentation includes cash from both BRL and its 65% owned subsidiary, BT Mining Limited (BTM), despite not having immediate access to BTM’s cash without unanimous shareholder approval. The company believes this representation provides a more comprehensive view of its operations and assets, despite BTM’s accounts not being consolidated with BRL’s under IFRS accounting standards. BRL asserts that this approach offers a deeper insight into the financial situation of both entities combined.

