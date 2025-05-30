Bathurst Metals Unveils New Geophysical Trends and Announces Financing

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bathurst Metals ( (TSE:BMV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bathurst Metals Corp. has identified new electromagnetic and geophysical trends at its Peerless Gold Project in the Bralorne Mining Camp area, British Columbia. The discovery includes five east-west trending structural features with significant gold in soil anomalies, prompting the company to expand its diamond drilling area. Additionally, Bathurst announced a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $500,000, which will be used to pay outstanding debt and for working capital, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

More about Bathurst Metals

Bathurst Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in gold exploration, with a market focus on identifying and developing precious metal deposits in geologically favorable regions.

Average Trading Volume: 41,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.6M

