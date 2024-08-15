BaTeLab Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

BaTeLab Co., Ltd. (HK:2149) has released an update.

BaTeLab Co., Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a significant revenue increase of 42.1% to RMB 290.6 million, and a 46.3% surge in profits to RMB 67.1 million, compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the launch of new products and deepened relationships with key customers. Despite higher revenues and gross profits, the company’s gross profit margin experienced a slight decline due to a diverse mix of product sales, and there will be no interim dividend payment for the period.

