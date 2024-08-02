Bastion Minerals Secures Funding for Copper and REE Projects

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has successfully completed a $500,000 placement and announced an entitlement issue to raise an additional $1.5 million. The funds will support exploration and development of the company’s high-grade Canadian copper project and Swedish REE/Copper projects. The new shares and options issued will rank equally with existing ordinary shares, with the company planning to list all options on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:BMO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.