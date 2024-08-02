Bastion Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Limited has announced a new securities issue, with the proposal to issue up to 95,238,095 new securities, which includes ordinary fully paid shares and options exercisable at $0.03, expiring three years from the issue date. The proposed issue date is set for the 12th of August, 2024. This strategic move aims to attract investment and facilitate further growth for the company.

