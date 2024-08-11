Bastion Minerals Explores Yukon’s Copper Riches

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd is advancing its ICE Project, exploring the high-grade copper-gold potential in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The historical, non-JORC compliant resource indicates substantial copper mineralization from surface down to 200 meters, with significant scope for expansion both along strike and at depth. The company is initiating new studies and modern electromagnetic surveys to further define the deposit’s potential.

