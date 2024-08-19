Bastion Minerals Applies for Major ASX Quotation

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). A total of 71,428,571 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ticker BMO, are set to be quoted as of August 19, 2024. This move represents a significant event for the company and potential investors, reflecting an expansion of Bastion Minerals’ presence in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:BMO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.