Bastide Secures €375M for Growth and Sustainability

Bastide le Confort Medical (FR:BLC) has released an update.

Bastide le Confort Medical has secured a new €375 million financing arrangement, replacing previous loans and extending debt maturity, with the intent to support investments and growth without the need for asset disposal. The company has successfully engaged major banking institutions and institutional investors, underscoring market confidence in its financial health and future prospects. This strategic financial move aims to reduce average debt costs and is linked to the company’s performance on ESG indicators.

