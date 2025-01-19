Bass Oil Reports Increased Production and Revenue in December Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bass Oil Ltd ( (AU:BAS) ) just unveiled an update.

In its December operations update, Bass Oil Limited reported a 13.9% increase in sales revenue, reaching US$424,007. The company saw a 5% rise in daily oil production, with total production of 7,642 barrels. Notably, production in the Cooper Basin increased by 20%, while Indonesian operations produced 4,206 barrels. The completion of pressure data analysis at the Kiwi site suggests a larger gas play, enhancing Bass’s economic prospects. The company is in discussions to sell condensate and is reviewing proposals for gas transportation and processing, aiming to advance the Kiwi project to a final investment decision.

More about Bass Oil Ltd

Bass Oil Limited is an Australian-listed oil producer with a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin and a significant presence in the South Sumatra Basin. The company is debt-free and focuses on leveraging its team, operational capabilities, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 213,225

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.43M

