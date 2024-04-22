Bass Oil Ltd Reports Strong March Performance

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited, an Australian-listed oil producer, reported a 25% increase in sales revenue for March, reaching US$442,081, with a notable 16% hike in production to 7,444 barrels. The company emphasized no unplanned downtime in their operations and is progressing with initiatives such as the Kiwi 1 gas test and a deep coal gas study in PEL 182. Additionally, plans are underway for drilling the Bunian 6 development well following production increases in their Indonesian fields.

