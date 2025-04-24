Basler Kantonalbank’s Real Estate Compass Highlights Market Trends and Challenges

Basler Kantonalbank Partizipsch ( (CH:BSKP) ) has shared an announcement.

Basler Kantonalbank, in collaboration with IAZI, has released its seventh real estate compass, highlighting the performance of direct real estate investments and market trends in Basel-Stadt. The report indicates a recovery in residential and mixed-use properties due to value increases and rent hikes, while office and commercial properties continue to struggle with high vacancy rates. A significant decline in new construction activity is exacerbating the housing shortage, leading to increased rents and a lower vacancy rate. Institutional investors dominate the residential construction sector, and there remains a substantial need for energy renovations to transition to renewable heating systems. The outlook suggests that decreased interest rates and increased rents have made residential properties more attractive, but future developments depend on capital markets and regulatory environments.

More about Basler Kantonalbank Partizipsch

YTD Price Performance: 8.09%

Average Trading Volume: 7,981

Current Market Cap: CHF388.6M

See more insights into BSKP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue