Basin Energy Reports Promising Uranium Prospects

Basin Energy Limited has reported encouraging results from their Phase 2 drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project, revealing elevated uranium levels and pathfinder elements in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The findings demonstrate significant potential for basement-hosted uranium deposits, with a 1.5 km strike length of high prospectivity still unexplored. The company’s Managing Director expresses optimism for future exploration based on these positive outcomes.

