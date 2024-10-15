Basin Energy Prepares for Virtual AGM

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on 20 November 2024, accessible via Microsoft Teams. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and vote in real-time, with the company urging them to appoint the Chair as their proxy and to vote ahead of the meeting using various electronic methods provided. The meeting materials and proxy forms are available on the company’s website and the ASX market announcements page.

