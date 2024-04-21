Base Resources Set for Global Expansion with Energy Fuels

Base Resources Limited (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced a proposed acquisition by Energy Fuels Inc., aiming to create a global leader in critical minerals. The agreement, detailed in a scheme implementation deed, follows Base Resources’ promising pre-feasibility study outcomes for the Toliara Project’s monazite stream, which doubles its net present value. While forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and are based on projections that could change, Base Resources holds no obligation to update these statements post-announcement.

