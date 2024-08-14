Base Resources Notifies Market of Athos Capital’s Holdings

Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has informed the market of a formal disclosure made by Athos Capital Limited regarding its equity derivatives in the company, as mandated by the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20. Athos Capital, as an investment manager for various funds, has revealed significant holdings in Base Resources through cash-settled equity swaps, impacting 4.8% to 0.3% of the company’s shares across different funds as of 13 August 2024.

For further insights into AU:BSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.