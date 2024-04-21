Base Resources Merger Offers Shareholder Premium

Base Resources Limited (GB:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited is set to merge with Energy Fuels in a move that will create a new global critical minerals powerhouse, offering Base Resources shareholders a significant premium of 188% over the last closing price. The all-share transaction will see shareholders receive Energy Fuels stock and a special dividend, with the combined entity focusing on rare earths, uranium, and mineral sands production. This strategic consolidation aims to leverage the Toliara Project in Madagascar and enhance market capitalization and trading liquidity.

