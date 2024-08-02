Base Resources Endorses Merger with Energy Fuels

Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced the registration of the Scheme Booklet related to its proposed merger with Energy Fuels Inc., which includes an endorsement from PwC stating the deal is fair and reasonable. Shareholders are urged to review the booklet and vote on the arrangement at the upcoming meeting scheduled for September 5, 2024. The Base Resources Directors have unanimously recommended voting in favor of the scheme, in which they too will participate with their own shares.

