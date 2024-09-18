Base Resources Dividend Update with Conversion Rates

Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced an update regarding the conversion rates for its special dividend, now providing the specific amounts in United States dollars and British pounds sterling. The dividend, previously announced on September 13, 2024, is set to be paid on October 1, 2024. This financial update is particularly relevant for shareholders looking to understand the value of the dividend in their local currencies.

