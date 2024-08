Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced a special dividend of AUD 6.5 cents per share, contingent on the successful merger with Energy Fuels Inc. The payment, reserved for shareholders on record by 18 September 2024, will be exempt from Australian dividend withholding tax for non-resident shareholders and is payable in multiple currencies on 1 October 2024.

