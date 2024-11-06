BASE, Inc. Shows Strong Financial Growth in 2024

BASE, Inc. (JP:4477) has released an update.

BASE, Inc. has reported significant growth in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales reaching 11,297 million yen, marking a 35.5% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also turned profitable with an operating profit of 799 million yen, a notable improvement from a loss in the previous year. These results reflect a positive trend for the company’s financial health and potential future growth.

