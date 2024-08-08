Base Carbon Sees Major Gains from Carbon Credit Sales

Base Carbon, Inc. (TSE:BCBN) has released an update.

Base Carbon, Inc. has recently secured a significant financial boost, receiving $11.2 million from the sale of carbon credits from its Vietnam and Rwanda projects, with total earnings from the Vietnam project reaching $30 million. The company has fully recouped its initial investment in the Vietnam project and holds an inventory of 700,000 carbon credits from the Rwanda project, which are expected to be valuable for international carbon offset programs.

