Baru Gold Corp Secures Additional Financing

Baru Gold Corp. (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Baru Gold Corp has successfully closed its final tranche of private placement, raising an additional CAD $90,900 by issuing 4,545,000 units, reaching a total of CAD $210,400 from this round of financing. The funds are earmarked for legal and audit fees, and working capital, with a focus on upgrading the Sangihe Gold Project to a production operation. Moreover, the company has announced an increase in its ongoing non-broker private placement, aiming for proceeds of CAD $150,000 to cover the remaining legal costs and provide additional working capital.

