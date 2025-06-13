Baru Gold Corp. Extends Warrant Expiry Dates

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Baru Gold ( (TSE:BARU) ) has shared an update.

Baru Gold Corp. announced its intention to amend the expiry dates of over 12 million outstanding common share purchase warrants, extending them to December 31, 2025, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. This amendment includes warrants held by an insider, constituting a related party transaction but exempt from certain regulatory requirements. The exercise price remains unchanged, and the company retains the right to accelerate the expiry date under specific conditions.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BARU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BARU is a Neutral.

Baru Gold’s overall score is significantly impacted by its weak financial performance and valuation. However, technical indicators and positive corporate events provide some optimism, pointing to potential future improvements if production commences as planned.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BARU stock, click here.

More about Baru Gold

Baru Gold Corporation is a junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the world’s top ten gold producing countries. The company operates in both Indonesia and North America, with a team experienced in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

Average Trading Volume: 464,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.02M

For a thorough assessment of BARU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.