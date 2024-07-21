Barton Gold Welcomes New Development GM

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced the strategic appointment of Kim Russell as the new General Manager of Development, bringing in nearly three decades of experience in mining project development and operation. Russell’s expertise is expected to significantly contribute to advancing the Tunkillia Gold Project, particularly in optimizing scoping studies and overseeing the project’s feasibility studies and development. His previous roles in managing operations and technical services for notable mining companies underscore the value he will add to Barton’s mission to develop a large-scale gold industry in South Australia.

