Barton Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold at Tarcoola

Barton Gold Holdings Limited reports striking high-grade gold mineralization in the Perseverance Mine’s open pit floor at the Tarcoola Gold Project. The recent drilling results indicate the presence of new adjacent zones of gold, potentially enhancing the mine’s JORC Resource estimates. This discovery aligns with the company’s strategy to advance the Tarcoola Project towards a ‘Stage 1’ operation with the utilization of their fully permitted Central Gawler Mill.

