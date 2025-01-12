Barton Gold Boosted by $2.4 Million R&D Tax Refund

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An update from Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( (AU:BGD) ) is now available.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has received a $2.4 million research and development cash tax refund under the Federal Government’s R&D Tax Incentive Program, boosting its unrestricted cash balance to approximately $9.2 million. This funding supports Barton’s extensive R&D work in South Australia, accelerating exploration activities and efficiency in an emerging gold province. Key outcomes include the development of new regional geological models and the identification of several new gold zones, enhancing Barton’s strategic positioning in the gold mining industry.

More about Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is an Australian gold developer listed on the ASX, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company targets future gold production of 150,000 ounces annually, with JORC Mineral Resources of approximately 1.6 million ounces of gold. Barton Gold owns advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, including the Tarcoola and Tunkillia Gold Projects, and operates the only regional gold mill in South Australia’s central Gawler Craton.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 363,963

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For a thorough assessment of BGD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.