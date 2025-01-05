Bart Vogel Steps Down as Director of Macquarie Technology Group

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited ( (AU:MAQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited has announced the cessation of Bart Vogel as a director effective December 31, 2024. This update provides details of Mr. Vogel’s holdings in the company, which includes 22,922 ordinary shares, and confirms that he does not have any other interests in securities or contracts related to the company.

More about Macquarie Telecom Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -0.02%

Average Trading Volume: 32,587

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.28B

