Bart Vogel Steps Down as Director of Macquarie Technology Group

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited ( (AU:MAQ) ) just unveiled an update.
Macquarie Technology Group Limited has announced the cessation of Bart Vogel as a director effective December 31, 2024. This update provides details of Mr. Vogel’s holdings in the company, which includes 22,922 ordinary shares, and confirms that he does not have any other interests in securities or contracts related to the company.
More about Macquarie Telecom Group Limited
YTD Price Performance: -0.02%
Average Trading Volume: 32,587
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$2.28B
