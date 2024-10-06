Barrick Gold’s Twiga Partnership Fuels Tanzanian Economy

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s Twiga partnership with the Tanzanian government now accounts for over half of the country’s extractive industry revenue, showcasing exceptional safety records and significant community investments. The company is actively expanding its mining reserves through exploration and greenfield development, while also investing in education with a $30 million commitment to local schools. Additionally, Barrick Gold has addressed human rights concerns, with an investigation by the Tanzanian Commission of Human Rights and Good Governance finding no evidence of violations.

