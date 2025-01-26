Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Mine Expansion to Boost Zambia’s Economy

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Barrick Gold ( (TSE:ABX) ) has provided an update.

Barrick Gold Corporation is reinforcing its contribution to Zambia’s economy with the Lumwana Mine, having injected over $3.7 billion since 2019. The Lumwana expansion plan is set to double copper production by 2028 and create numerous jobs, aligning with Zambia’s development strategy. The expansion includes a training initiative to equip local workers, and infrastructure developments like a new airport and industrial park. Barrick is also addressing power supply issues in collaboration with ZESCO to benefit local communities and industries.

More about Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of copper and gold. It is a major player in Zambia’s economic landscape, particularly through its Lumwana Mine, which has significantly contributed to the country’s economy and development.

YTD Price Performance: 1.00%

Average Trading Volume: 20,664,142

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.93B

